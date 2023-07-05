Powertap Hydrogen Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 266,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

