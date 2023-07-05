PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.