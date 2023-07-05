PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of PPL by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PPL by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 707,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

PPL Stock Up 0.8 %

PPL stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

