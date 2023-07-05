Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Trading Down 3.7%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.64. 67,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Institutional Trading of Primavera Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PV. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100,922 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

