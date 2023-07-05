PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.00

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.00 and traded as high as $93.04. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $92.42, with a volume of 3,025 shares.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $170.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $158,890.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,175 shares of company stock valued at $409,250 over the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 14.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 338.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.