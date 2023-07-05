Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $160,068,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $141,290,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $88,297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 1,243.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 910,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter worth about $35,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

