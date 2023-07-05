Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.6 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

