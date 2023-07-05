Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $151,220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after acquiring an additional 284,945 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.