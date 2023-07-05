Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

