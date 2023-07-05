Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,773 shares of company stock worth $14,398,044. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

