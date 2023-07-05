Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

NYSE:MMI opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.04. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $41.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.