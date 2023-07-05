Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 58,128 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 58,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

