Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 70,471 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 70,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $782.56 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.63 and a 12-month high of $795.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $701.90 and its 200 day moving average is $656.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.