Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13,229.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,515,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,504,450 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 89,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 525,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

NYSE JPM opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $428.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

