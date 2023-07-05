Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $55,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $109,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ventas by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ventas by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after purchasing an additional 971,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

