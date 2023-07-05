Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $60,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 59,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,898,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,358,000 after buying an additional 66,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BR opened at $163.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

