Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $61,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 60,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.90.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.8 %

ALB opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.