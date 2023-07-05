Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $65,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

