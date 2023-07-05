Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $67,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $426,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNM opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

