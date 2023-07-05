Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $70,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,578,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $296.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.27. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

