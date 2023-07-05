Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of EQT by 569.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of EQT opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

