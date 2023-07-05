Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 54,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.
VOT stock opened at $205.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
