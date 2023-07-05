Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,587 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

