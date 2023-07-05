Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “top pick” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

DAL stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $48.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.