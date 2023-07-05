Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

