Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 62,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $220.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.68 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

