Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

