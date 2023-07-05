Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

LSI stock opened at $134.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

