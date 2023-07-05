Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $733.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $693.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13. The company has a market capitalization of $289.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

