Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 1,135.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

Celanese Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.