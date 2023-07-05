Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Insider Activity

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

