Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

