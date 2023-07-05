Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

