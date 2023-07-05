Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WST opened at $378.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $387.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

