Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after purchasing an additional 561,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,302,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox Trading Up 4.5 %

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,472 shares of company stock valued at $33,508,858. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBLX opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.