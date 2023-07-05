Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,843 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,565,904. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

