Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Trade Desk by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.33, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,790. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

