Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth $30,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $229.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.54. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.