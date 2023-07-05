Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 55,906 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

