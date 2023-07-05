Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 56,734 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 99.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agree Realty Price Performance

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

