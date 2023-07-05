Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 58,392 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after acquiring an additional 555,786 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $160.56 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $162.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.