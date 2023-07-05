Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 61,259 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $208.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.48. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

