Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 62,945 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,945 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.2 %

EBAY opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

