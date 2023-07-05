Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 63,034 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,708,000 after acquiring an additional 918,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.