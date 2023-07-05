Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11,093.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400,562 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.