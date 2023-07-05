Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.10.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

