Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $58,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,854 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $105,838,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.