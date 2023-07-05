Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $59,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

