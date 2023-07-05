Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $59,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after purchasing an additional 233,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $222.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.53 and a 200 day moving average of $212.80. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,720,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,770 shares of company stock worth $9,849,723 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

