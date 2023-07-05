Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

